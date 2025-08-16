Bob Simpson Remembered During AUS vs SA 3rd T20I; Aussie Stars Wear Black Armbands, Moment Of Silence Observed In Cairns

The Mitchell Marsh-led Australian Cricket Team honoured the legendary Bob Simpson during the 3rd T20I against South Africa at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

Bob Simpson has enjoyed a prolific cricketing career, first representing Australia as a player and later becoming the coach to strengthen the national team.

Mitchell Marsh-led Australia Honours Bob Simpson With A Moment Of Silence, Wear Black Armbands

Bob Simpson, the former Australia captain and coach, has passed away at the age of 89. The cricketer has been one of the most notable figures in Australian cricket.

Cricket Australia confirmed the death of their former team captain turned coach and extended their condolences to his family and friends.

Before the third T20I match began at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, both teams lined up near the boundary ropes. A moment of silence was held at the stadium, with the fans also standing to honour Bob Simpson's legacy after his passing.

The Mitchell Marsh-led Australian Cricket Team also wore black armbands as a gesture of tribute and respect towards the former AUS skipper and coach.

Cricket Australia Opts To Bowl First Against South Africa

Cricket Australia had won the toss, and captain Mitchell Marsh opted to field against South Africa in the series-decider match at Cairns.

The hosts have held the momentum with the ball as they picked up an early scalp by dismissing Aiden Markram. The Proteas Men skipper was taken down at just one run.

Ryan Rickelton tried to bring some balance but was also dismissed early at 13 runs. Lhuan-dre Pretorious picked up five boundaries with flair, but managed to score 24 runs before losing his wicket.

Dewald Brevis batted with the intent to put up a solid rescue effort and pulled off six titanic sixes. The 26-ball 53 paid off well as the team got some balance. Tristan Stubbs also put up 26 runs.