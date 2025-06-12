AUS vs SA: David Bedingham's Ball Handling Saga Triggers Rare Controversy, Averts Dismissal In WTC Final Despite Appeal From Opposition

South Africa's David Bedingham bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

WTC Final: The Lord's Cricket Ground never stays clear of controversy! A rare instance took place at the iconic cricket-playing venue in London. South Africa's David Bedingham survived a 'handling the ball' appeal after he dropped the ball, which ended up landing on his knees and the pad. The 31-year-old handed the ball but was not dismissed despite constant appeals from the Australian side. Day two of the World Test Championship became spicier after the debatable moment ensued.

David Bedingham Stirs Controversy After Handling The Ball, Survives Possible Dismissal

The moment happened during South Africa's first innings in the 49th over when Beau Webster delivered a length ball towards David Bedingham, who tried to defend the shot. The ball deflected off his knee pads and fell at the region between the pad and his knees.

Notably, the ball was still in motion, which is when wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey came charging in. The Proteas batter picked up the ball with his hand and dropped it on the ground.

Alex Carey and the Australian players were left perplexed after witnessing the moment. Amid the scenario, Usman Khawaja appealed for handling the ball, but on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Chris Gaffney deemed it a dead ball after having a brief discussion.

What Does The MCC Law States?

David Bedingham survived a close call despite Australia's staunch appeal for a handing the ball attempt, as they believed the SA batter interfered with a possible dismissal.

However, the MCC 20.1.1 Dead Ball Law states that the delivery is considered dead when the ball is trapped on the batter's clothing or is trapped between the bat and body.

"Whether played or not it becomes trapped between the bat and person of a batter or between items of his/her clothing or equipment," the MCC law 20.1.1.4 mentioned.