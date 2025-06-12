WTC Final: Pat Cummins' Five-Wicket Haul Takes Game On The Edge As Australia Sends South Africa In Turmoil, Scalps Historic 300th Test Wicket

Australia's captain Pat Cummins holds up the ball to celebrate his six-wicket haul on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

WTC Final: Australia skipper Pat Cummins has delivered one of the most incredible spells of his career while against South Africa in the World Test Championship Final. A six-wicket haul from the captain effectively kept SA at bay and did not let them flow smoothly. Cummins' incredible spell lit up the Lord's crowd as he received a standing ovation from the crowd upon the completion of his innings. The Aussie also made history in the process after picking up 300 Test wickets.

Pat Cummins' Five-fer Puts South Africa In Turmoil

Australia has kept South Africa on the edge and showcased a clinical outing so far in the one-off test match. The Pat Cummins-led side has been exceptional with the ball lately as they have kept the Proteas Men at bay.

The Aussie Men have kept the lead intact as they eye a successful defence at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Cummins, in particular, has been dominant for the side as he delivered a devastating spell to rattle SA's batting quartet to gain the edge in the high-stakes competition.

Pat Cummins ended South Africa's innings with a splendid bowling spell of six for 28. He had picked up two crucial wickets in the 52nd over as Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen were caught out. The Aussie skipper dismissed Jansen in style after successfully completing the catch, sending the Proteas Men in turmoil.

Cummins Makes History After Scalping 300 Wickets

Pat Cummins made history after scalping the final wicket during South Africa's innings at the World Test Championship Final. The skipper picked up his 300th wicket after dismissing Kagiso Rabada to end their innings before they could take up the lead. Rabada had smacked it flat towards deep square. Beau Webster had to dive front as it was dropping short. He plucked the ball right before it dropped with his fingers.

After Beau Webster makes a clean catch, Pat Cummins secured the historic milestone of securing 300 test wickets. Only Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee have clinched the landmark feat. Cummins is now the eighth cricketer to attain the achievement.