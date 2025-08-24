Sourav Ganguly Set To Embark On New Journey In SA20, Ex-India Skipper Takes Helm As New Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals

SA20: Former India captain and ex-Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been named as the new head coach of the SA20 franchise, Pretoria Capitals.

Sourav Ganguly's appointment came within 24 hours after Jonathan Trott stepped down as the head coach of the Pretoria-based franchise.

"Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital," Pretoria Capitals wrote on X while announcing the departure of Jonathan Trott.

The SA20 franchise took just 24 hours to announce its new head coach ahead of season 4 of the T20 tournament. While revealing Ganguly as the new head coach of the franchise, Pretoria Capitals took to their official Instagram handle and said that the 'prince' is ready to bring 'royal flair' to Centurion.

"The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new Head Coach. The Centurion awaits," Pretoria Capitals wrote on Instagram.

SA20 Season 4 To Kick Off On December 26

Season 4 of the SA20 will begin on December 26, 2025. Meanwhile, the final match will take place on January 25, 2026. Pretoria Capitals will begin their campaign in season 4 on December 27, against Joburg Super Kings.

In the SA20 season 3, Pretoria Capitals finished in fifth place on the standings with 14 points and a net run rate of -0.585. It was MI Cape Town who were crowned the champions in the last edition of the SA20 after beating Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sourav Ganguly's Stats In International Cricket

Sourav Ganguly is considered one of the greatest captains India ever had. Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut for India in 1996 against England. In the long-format for India, Ganguly played 113 matches and 188 innings, amassing 7212 runs at an average of 42.17.

Ganguly played his maiden ODI match in 1992 against the West Indies. In the 50-over format, Ganguly played 311 matches for India and 300 innings, scoring 11363 runs at an average of 41.02, and a strike rate of 73.70.

Even though Ganguly has not played any T20Is in his career, he has taken part in the first five seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 53-year-old played 59 IPL matches and 56 innings, scoring 1349 runs.