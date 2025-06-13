AUS vs SA: Lord’s Cheers Resound As Temba Bavuma Celebrates Gritty Half Century in High-Stakes WTC Final | WATCH

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma celebrates after scoring fifty runs on day three of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

WTC Final: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has secured a well-deserved half-century as the Proteas Men race towards the target in the electrifying World Test Championship Final. Australia has been struggling against the well-stitched partnership of Aiden Markram and Bavuma as they continue the chase on day three.

Temba Bavuma Performs Admirably, Secures Clinical 50 Against SA

Australia and South Africa are leaving it all on the field at Lord's Cricket Ground as they vie for a historic World Test Championship Triumph. The Aussies seek to reclaim the Test Mace, while Proteas Men are eager to clinch the prestigious mace. Skipper Temba Bavuma has fought relentlessly and has refused to back down. In a crucial moment, the SA skipper secured a well-deserved half-century to keep South Africa's hopes alive as they pushed towards victory.

As soon as Temba Bavuma reached his half-century, the crowd at Lord's erupted with cheers, singing and chanting the skipper's praise. In a video shared on social media platform X, fans in the stands could be seen chanting Bavuma's name as they cheered for him after he scored 50 runs. Bavuma's rock-solid effort has earned praise, and the fans are reciprocating their admiration with chants and praises.

Bavuma Plays Through The Pain In The WTC Final

South Africa stands on the brink of history at the home of cricket as Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram showcase incredible resilience in the final session of day three. Their composed batting has captivated the fans as they counter Australia's attack with ease. The Pat Cummins-led side aren't able to break through on such a critical stage and are scratching their heads.