WTC Final, AUS vs SA: Kagiso Rabada Etches Name In Record Books, South African Pacer Becomes Part Of Lord's 141-Year History With Unique Feat

South Africa's hopes to claim their maiden World Test Championship have brightened on day three of the ultimate Test. Should they manage to navigate the Australian challenge with ease, it could be a brilliant moment for South African cricket.

Kagiso Rabada Etches Name In History

Kagiso Rabada continues his WTC stardom with another brilliant piece of bowling throughout the two innings in the final. Rabada wreaked havoc in the first innings with a five-fer against the famed Australian batting lineup. Riding on his magical spell, South Africa restricted the Aussies to a paltry 212 runs. The Proteas pacer started the second innings with the same intent and took another four wickets to finish with a brilliant nine-wicket haul in an ICC final.

In the proceedings, Rabada becomes the second player after the West Indies legend Gordon Greenidge to have his name etched on the Lord's away and home honours board. Earlier in 2022, a five-fer against England helped Rabada to have her name stitched on the away honours board. As South Africa are playing the WTC final as the home team, he now has his name on the home honours board, a rare feat achieved after 141 years.

Aiden Markram And Temba Bavuma Lead South African Fightback