AUS vs SA: Mitchell Starc Notches Fighting Half-Century, Australia Score 207 Runs In Day 3 Of High-Stakes WTC Final

WTC Final: Mitchell Starc's clinical effort on day three of the World Test Championship Final has put Australia ahead of the competition. The pace bowler scored a fighting half-century and remained unbeaten until the end of their innings after being bowled out. The pacer's immaculate resilience set the tone for the Aussies as the Proteas Men looked frustrated as they continued to pick the lead. After Hazlewood was dismissed via caught-out, Australia scored 207 and posted a 281-run lead in the competition. South Africa would target 282, which looks like a massive score to chase.

Mitchell Starc Shines With His Solid Batting Performance Delivers A Gritty 50

Australia and South Africa have delivered an electrifying duel so far in the World Test Championship final so far. The thrilling action at Lord's Cricket Ground has entered day three, and the bowling unit breathed fire as several wickets were picked up in the previous two days of action. Tailenders Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ended day two while on strike and looked firm with the bat, giving the Proteas Men a tough time.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood opened day three, with Starc doing the heavy lifting with the bat while Hazlewood provided the assistance by rotating the strike. The final-wicket partnership witnessed clinical batting from the pacer, who notched a half-century and remained unbeaten to score 58 runs off 136 balls, with four boundaries. This was Starc's first half century in six years, and he had started day three at 16 not out.

Australia Post A 281 Run Lead, SA Target 282 In Day 3

The Australian Cricket Team continued their fightback with dominance, as tailenders displayed immense temperament to deliver a spectacular batting showcase. The top-order Aussies faltered against a solid-looking Proteas bowling quartet, with Kagiso Rabada picking up a four-wicket haul and Lungi Ngidi assisting his side by scalping three crucial wickets. Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder and Aiden Markram notched a wicket each to end Australia's second innings at 207.