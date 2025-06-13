WTC 2025 Final: South Africa-Australia Players Wear Black Armband On Day 03 At Lord's To Honour Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder wears a black armband on Day 03 of the WTC Final against Australia | Image: AP

WTC 2025 Final: Both South African and Australian players wear black armbands on Day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final to honour the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

South Africa, Australia Players Maintain Silence To Mourn The Victims Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Before the start of Day 3 at Lord's, South Africa and Australia players also observed a moment of silence to mourn the heartbreaking crash of the London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad.

241 People On Board AI 171 Lost Their Lives In The Crash

Air India's AI 171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was crashed just seconds after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

A total of 242 people, including 12 crew members, were inside the Air India flight. Just a few seconds after takeoff, AI 171 crashed into a doctor's hostel on Thursday afternoon.

It was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft that was operating on the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick route. As per a statement from Air India, out of 230 passengers on board, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Miraculously, one passenger who was sitting on seat 11A was the only one who was saved from the tragic incident. The rest all the passengers and crew on board lost their lives in the crash.

AI 171 on Thursday, June 12th, was under the command of Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal. Both officers had 9300 hours of flying experience under their belts.

Meanwhile, at the iconic Lord's in London it was a busy day on Thursday, June 12th. A total of 14 wickets fell on Day 02 of the WTC Final 2025.

It was Australia skipper Pat Cummins' six-wicket haul that helped the Aussies to bundle out the Proteas batting lineup at 138.

Meanwhile, the South African bowling attack also displayed a splendid performance on June 13th.