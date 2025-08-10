AUS vs SA T20I: Glenn Maxwell Pulls Off A Jaw-Dropping Boundary Rope Catch; Is It Legal Under Updated ICC Regulations?

Updated 10 August 2025 at 23:41 IST
Glenn Maxwell continues to defy logic with his incredible presence of mind and pure fielding instincts. During the series opener clash between Australia and South Africa in T20Is, the veteran cricketer pulled off a jaw-dropping boundary rope catch to dismiss Ryan Rickelton from action.
South Africa was inching towards a win, with Ryan Rickelton doing the heavy work with the bat as the game edged towards the final over. But Maxwell's catch turned the tables, with Australia sealing a 17-run win to open the series.
The moment happened on the second ball of the final over of the match. With swashbuckler Ryan Rickelton on strike, he thwarted the delivery off Ben Dwarshuis towards the boundary ropes, and it looked like a six towards long-on.
But Glenn Maxwell managed to pull off a miraculous feat, which left the fans and their opposition stunned. The Aussie cricketer jumped to catch the ball mid-air and then released it over his shoulder before his foot landed across the ropes.
Once Maxwell got his balance, he jumped outside the ropes to complete the catch once again. The PBKS star's heroics helped the team big-time as Rickelton had put up a courageous knock against the gritty Aussie bowling line-up. The South African batter was dismissed after scoring 71 runs off 55 balls.
The MCC had to implement some changes in the boundary catching rules to prevent the bunny hop catch after Michael Neser stirred a controversy with his outrageous catch during a BBL match. As a result, the ICC playing conditions had to be updated, with boundary catches being majorly affected.
"A fielder, after making their first contact with the ball, subsequently leaves the field of play, can only make contact with the ball once more while airborne beyond the boundary.
"Having done so, they must land and remain wholly within the boundary. This applies even if another player completes the fielding," the new rules stated, per ANI.
According to the new laws, Glenn Maxwell's catch would be deemed eligible. He had made contact with the ball while airborne just once, and then, his next contact with the ball took place inside the boundary ropes, where one of his feet was within the playing area.
