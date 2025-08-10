BCCI Brushes Off Concerns Over Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s ODI Prospects, Keeps Asia Cup 2025 As 'Immediate Focus'

Updated 10 August 2025 at 21:00 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has addressed the concern around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's futures in ODI cricket. The cricket board has dismissed any concerns, saying that there are bigger priorities at hand.
Sources have also mentioned that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can tell the BCCI brass about their respective decisions the same way they did before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.
Speculation about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's futures in ODI cricket has come under the scanner. With the ODI series fast approaching, fans are keen to know whether the star cricketers will be a part of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not immediately worried about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in ODI cricket.
Instead, their primary concern lies in forming the best squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and then the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
"Obviously, if they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass like they did before the England Test tour. But from an Indian team's perspective, the next big assignment is the T20 World Cup in February and preparations before that.
"The immediate focus will be on sending the best team for the Asia Cup T20 tournament, hoping all players are fit and available," a BCCI source said to PTI on condition of anonymity.
Earlier, reports have mentioned that Rohit and Kohli could only feature in the ODI World Cup if they participated in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
But sources have highlighted that they will already be part of six matches in the Australia and South Africa ODIs.
Additionally, the decision about Rohit and Kohli participating in VHT would depend on the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee's decision.
Team India's next ODI assignment takes place in an away series against Australia, starting October 19, 2025. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to be a part of the 50-over games, and they are expected to be the biggest crowd-pullers.
