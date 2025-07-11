Mitchell Starc Weighs In On Shubman Gill's Batting Brilliance During England Tests: 'I Wouldn’t Bowl To Him'

Mitchell Starc, the Australian fast bowler, has offered a performance review on Shubman Gill's batting in English conditions. When asked about the Indian test captain's recent performance against the Ben Stokes-led side, the Aussie veteran revealed he would not bowl against the 25-year-old in England after witnessing his heroics with the bat.

Shubman Gill is a man on a mission as he steps in as India's new test skipper against England. The batter did an enormous job in the first two matches by racking up runs, establishing his dominance in the number four spot. Even though the Indian side failed to clinch a win at Headingley, they turned the tables at Edgbaston by clinching a spectacular win to level the series 1-1.

Mitchel Starc recently evaluated Shubman Gill's blazing display against England and expressed that he would not bowl to him under English conditions.

“I wouldn’t bowl to him in England, that’s for sure. You just put a bowling machine there...

I didn’t see much of the game at all. I saw the scorecards, and there were a few guys that were waking up, particularly Marnus and Alex Carey and Steve Smith, who would sit around a coffee machine and watch the game. I did see the scores. Jeez, who would be a kid in England and want to bowl on some of those wickets?” Mitchell Starc said during an appearance on the Willow Talk Podcast.

Shubman Gill Stands Out As India's New Test Skipper In England Series

Shubman Gill has delivered one of his finest performances for the Indian Cricket Team in Tests recently. Despite having the added pressure of leading the side, the 25-year-old has done a phenomenal job with the bat. Gill has scored 585 runs in the four innings he has played for Team India and has a strike rate of 73.

