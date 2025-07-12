West Indies vs Australia Pink-Ball Test LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The Final Game Of The Three-Match Series

Updated 12 July 2025 at 14:50 IST
WI vs AUS: Pat Cummins's Australia have an unassailable 2-0 lead over hosts West Indies in the ongoing Australia vs West Indies Test series. The runners-up of World Test Championship 2025 Final will now look to whitewash the Caribbean team in their own backyard, and they look like the favourites to do it. There was a lot of uncertainty about the day-night Test match in Jamaica, but the air around it has cleared and it will go ahead as scheduled.
The ongoing Test series against West Indies holds a great significance for Australia. This is their last chance to prepare for the Ashes and get their combinations right. The match also might be a last chance for Sam Konstas, who will like to score big runs and cement his place in the team before the Ashes starts. As both the teams gear up to have one last crack at each other in the series, under lights, here's how and where the game can be watched.
ALSO READ | 'Should've Never Done That': Steve Harmison Questions Shubman Gill's Tactics, Offers Hard-Hitting Perspective On Dukes Ball Controversy
ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Silence On Dukes Ball Change 'Controversy': 'Don't Want To Lose Out On Money'
ALSO READ | Shardul Thakur Reveals His Biggest Jasprit Bumrah Prediction That Came True At Lord's, Takes Playful Jibe At His Team For Not Believing Him
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (w), Justin Greaves, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Kevlon Anderson, Mikyle Louis, Johann Layne
Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Kuhnemann
Published 12 July 2025 at 14:50 IST