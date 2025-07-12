West Indies vs Australia Pink-Ball Test LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The Final Game Of The Three-Match Series

WI vs AUS: Pat Cummins's Australia have an unassailable 2-0 lead over hosts West Indies in the ongoing Australia vs West Indies Test series. The runners-up of World Test Championship 2025 Final will now look to whitewash the Caribbean team in their own backyard, and they look like the favourites to do it. There was a lot of uncertainty about the day-night Test match in Jamaica, but the air around it has cleared and it will go ahead as scheduled.

The ongoing Test series against West Indies holds a great significance for Australia. This is their last chance to prepare for the Ashes and get their combinations right. The match also might be a last chance for Sam Konstas, who will like to score big runs and cement his place in the team before the Ashes starts. As both the teams gear up to have one last crack at each other in the series, under lights, here's how and where the game can be watched.

Where will the pink-ball match between Australia and West Indies be played?

The match will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, which has a seating capacity for 20,000 fans.

When will the Australia vs West Indies 3rd Test match start?

The final Test match of the series, the pink-ball Test, will be played from July 12, 2025 to July 16, 2025.

Where will the third Test match between Australia and West Indies be televised?

The pink-ball Test match between Australia and West Indies won't be telecasted in India

How to live stream the Australia vs West Indies Pink-Ball Test?

The final Test match of the Australia vs West Indies series will be live streamed on the FanCode application and website

Australia vs West Indies 3rd Test: Here's A Look At Both The Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (w), Justin Greaves, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Kevlon Anderson, Mikyle Louis, Johann Layne