Australia Call Up Steve Smith As Replacement For Josh Hazlewood In T20 World Cup Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash

Steve Smith celebrates after scoring a century during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney | Image: AP

Star batter Steve Smith has been added to the Australian T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood ahead of the clash with Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 16, 2026. On the morning of the clash against Sri Lanka, the ICC announced that Steve Smith had been cleared by the Event Technical Committee of the T20 World Cup 2026 to join the squad as a replacement.

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the tournament despite the team management having hopes that the player might join in later dates. Now it has been announced that the player has been ruled out due to failing to recover from his calf injury.

Smith comes in ahead of a crucial match to strengthen the Australian batting lineup, as the player brings in years of experience and batting prowess with him. His return to the squad is expected to bolster the Australian chances after their shocking defeat to Zimbabwe in their last group stage match in the T20 World Cup.

On February 16, 2026, ICC released a statement, stating, "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Steve Smith as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood in the Australia squad. Smith is named as a replacement for Hazlewood, who is now officially ruled out from participating in the tournament due to a calf injury. The team’s medical staff had hoped to have him fit in time to feature in the latter parts of the tournament, but were unsuccessful."

They further added, "The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad."

