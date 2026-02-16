Updated 16 February 2026 at 14:35 IST
Australia Call Up Steve Smith As Replacement For Josh Hazlewood In T20 World Cup Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash
Steve Smith comes in ahead of a crucial match to strengthen the Australian batting lineup, as the player brings in years of experience and batting prowess with him.
Star batter Steve Smith has been added to the Australian T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood ahead of the clash with Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 16, 2026. On the morning of the clash against Sri Lanka, the ICC announced that Steve Smith had been cleared by the Event Technical Committee of the T20 World Cup 2026 to join the squad as a replacement.
Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the tournament despite the team management having hopes that the player might join in later dates. Now it has been announced that the player has been ruled out due to failing to recover from his calf injury.
Steve Smith Joins Australia Squad As Replacement For Josh Hazlewood
Smith comes in ahead of a crucial match to strengthen the Australian batting lineup, as the player brings in years of experience and batting prowess with him. His return to the squad is expected to bolster the Australian chances after their shocking defeat to Zimbabwe in their last group stage match in the T20 World Cup.
On February 16, 2026, ICC released a statement, stating, "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Steve Smith as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood in the Australia squad. Smith is named as a replacement for Hazlewood, who is now officially ruled out from participating in the tournament due to a calf injury. The team’s medical staff had hoped to have him fit in time to feature in the latter parts of the tournament, but were unsuccessful."
They further added, "The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad."
Steve Smith's Recent Form In T20I Format
The player recently wrapped up an impressive campaign in the Big Bash League 2025–26 season. Steve Smith registered 299 runs in six matches for the Sydney Sixers at an average of 59.80 and a strike rate of 167.97. Additionally, during this campaign, he also smashed the joint second-fastest century in BBL history.
