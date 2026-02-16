Pakistan Are Now Minnows? Ex-India Star Sanjay Manjrekar Gives Reality Check Following Fake T20 WC Hype

India vs Pakistan: There was massive hype around the India-Pakistan game in Colombo, but the game surely did not live up to the hype. All the drama around the match meant nothing and now former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has voiced his opinion after the game. He also labeled the Indian team as ‘world class’, while admitting that the Pakistan team is in doldrums.

‘Hard for me to digest’

"All the hype and promotions for an India-Pakistan match and how it is such a huge draw that generates massive revenue for world cricket, is hard for me to digest. Indian fans especially have to move on. India as a nation is growing and is now world-class. The Indian team is world-class, and Pakistan is in doldrums. To still get excited for an India-Pakistan match and then be very happy when you beat a weak team, which is very close to now being minnows, we've got to do better than that," Manjrekar said on his Instagram channel.