Australia Captain Pat Cummins Wants ICC To Take IPL Route, Suggests Unique Concept For WTC Final Venue

Updated 9 June 2025 at 22:54 IST
The World Test Championship final is arriving thick and fast. In a bid to defend their WTC title, Pat Cummins' Australia will take on South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground starting on June 11.
England has been playing host since the inception of the WTC. The past two editions have witnessed New Zealand and Australia grabbing the ultimate honour, and in this cycle, the Lords' will host both the Aussies and the Proteas once more. Australia captain Cummins proposed a unique concept for the ICC regarding the venue of the WTC final. He wants ICC to follow the footsteps of the IPL, as he wants the defending champions to host the WTC final at their home.
As quoted by India Today, he said, "Logistically, it seems like that's probably the easiest way to have one venue.
“It'd be nice, maybe the previous winner hosts that for the next time, or something like that. But as an alternative, I think having it at Lord's every cycle is also a pretty good place.”
Cummins could be the first captain to successfully defend the WTC title in Test history. Australia will definitely start the ultimate Test clash as one of the favourites, but they cannot take South Africa lightly. The year 2025 has already seen teams like RCB and PSG ending their trophy droughts and Temba Bavuma's side will take their inspiration from the ongoing trend. It could end a two-decade trophyless spell for South Africa. The Likes of Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs will lead the batting lineup and they will have to get the better of the formidable Aussie fast bowling contingent.
In bowling, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen are expected to use their red-ball experience and they could very well take advantage of the English weather conditions. With the Lord's surface likely to dry up as the match goes on, Keshav Maharaj's role could be pivotal for South Africa.
Published 9 June 2025 at 22:48 IST