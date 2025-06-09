WTC Final, SA vs AUS- South Africa Sent A Huge Nathan Lyon Warning: 'Spin Will Play A Big Part'

Anticipation has been building for the upcoming World Test Championship final at Lord's Cricket Stadium. Australia will seek to defend their WTC title when they take on South Africa starting on June 11 in England.

Will Spin Play A Part In The WC Final?

South Africa will be hoping to put behind their misery as Temba Bavuma will be adamant to end their prolonged title drought. In England, the surface tends to offer the pacers traditionally. Australia's pace battery of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins would be licking their chops to bowl on a surface which could offer assistance. But star Australian batter Steve Smith is ready to place his bets on Nathan Lyon.

Smith noticed that the Lord's pitch is comparatively dry and could turn into a spinner's paradise as the match goes on. As quoted by ICC, he said, “Yeah, I think spin will play a big part, particularly as the game wears on.

"It is dry, I think. The reports, we only came here a week ago. So, it’s pretty dry to start the season over here.”

Who Will Open The Batting For Australia?

Australia are yet to take a call on who will partner Usman Khawaja at the top. The likes of Nathan McSweeney, Sam Konstas, Steven Smith and Travis Head all have been tried and tested, but no combination has yielded the necessary result. Head opened in the Sri Lanka series, but the southpaw is expected to bat at his preferred No.5 position while Konstas is yet to play in England for the senior side. In the practice session leading to the summit clash, Marnus Labuschagne has been seen facing the new ball from his compatriot Aussie pacers and it could be a hit that the Aussie batter could open the batting in the WTC final.