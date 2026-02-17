Global Private Equity Firms Keen to Invest In IPL; RCB and RR Forecasted to Receive Hot Offers: Report

The valuation of the Indian Premier League is skyrocketing and is now attracting the attention of global private equity investors. PE giants are seeking to invest in the cash-rich cricket league by getting a stake or an entire franchise buyout before the IPL 2026 kicks off.

Franchises like the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Rajasthan Royals have put themselves up for sale in the market, with spirit maker Diageo putting up the defending champions for sale. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are considering a sale of their majority stake.

International Buyout Firms Circle IPL Franchises; RCB, RR Set to Attract Intense Bids

According to Reuters, global private equity investors like KKR and Blackstone are interested in investing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Two banking sources have disclosed that the two PE titans are eyeing stakes in RCB.

The report added that KKR is also reviewing the possibility of getting a stake in the Rajasthan Royals franchise. Even the Swiss-based PE firm Partners Group is considering at least one team to invest in to be a part of the world's second-most valuable sports league.

Private equity firms have already started investing in the Indian Premier League, with the European firm CVC Capital acquiring a majority stake in the Gujarat Titans.

The European PE firm netted a return of over '350% in dollar terms' in just four years of the acquisition. The deal had valued the team at USD 900 million.

IPL Franchise's Valuation Continues To Soar

The Indian Premier League is a rapidly thriving market, attracting cricket fans globally. As one of the most popular franchise cricket leagues, the franchise's valuation has rapidly surged.

The IPL can also compete with major US sports leagues in terms of revenue, with franchises gaining millions over time.

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have acquired a considerable revenue boost from $34 million in 2022 to $73 million. Kolkata Knight Riders also bagged a USD 42 million upsurge in revenue, as per the latest reported revenues.