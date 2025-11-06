'Virat Kohli Is Greatest ODI Player Of All Time': Australia Great In Awe Of Former Indian Captain, Showers Ultimate Praise On RCB Star

Virat Kohli has remained a stalwart as far as white ball cricket is concerned. The former Indian captain returned to the ODI series against Australia and scored a brilliant 74 to guide India home in the last ODI match in Sydney.

Virat Kohli Receives Grand Praise From Aussie Great

Virat's ODI future has been a subject of debate ahead of the 2027 World Cup, to be held in South Africa. The 37-year-old has been a pivotal part of India's ODI setup and recently leapfrogged Kumar Sangakkara to become the 2nd highest run-scorer just behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Both Virat and Rohit Sharma have hogged the limelight and the latter even scored a hundred to put aside all the concerns regarding his fitness and form.

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh heaped praise on Virat, insisting the former Indian captain is probably the greatest in ODI cricket.

As quoted by ANI, he told reporters, "Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two all-time great players. Virat Kohli is probably the greatest one-day player of all time. You want to see them play everywhere. People on the Gold Coast would love to see them play, but they can't play every match.

“Whilst they're still playing for India, that's fantastic. They've got a modern T20 side now, a lot of exciting stars playing. The game has got to evolve. It's always great to see all-time great players in action. Someone like Virat Kohli, that's a once-in-a-generation sort of player. If you get a chance, you want to see him play.”

