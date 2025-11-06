ED Attaches Rs 11.14 Cr Assets Of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 11.14 crore belonging to Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in an illegal betting app money laundering case. The attachments have been ordered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. As per the ED, the attachment includes mutual fund investments worth Rs 6.64 crore held in the name of Suresh Raina and an immovable property valued at Rs 4.5 crore held in the name of Shikhar Dhawan.