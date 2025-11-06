Updated 6 November 2025 at 16:40 IST
ED Attaches Rs 11.14 Cr Assets Of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 11.14 crore belonging to Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in an illegal betting app money laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 11.14 crore belonging to Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in an illegal betting app money laundering case. The attachments have been ordered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. As per the ED, the attachment includes mutual fund investments worth Rs 6.64 crore held in the name of Suresh Raina and an immovable property valued at Rs 4.5 crore held in the name of Shikhar Dhawan.
The provisional order has been issued following an investigation against the operators of the illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet. The investigation has revealed that 1xBet and its surrogate brand 1xBat, 1xbat Sporting lines were engaged in promoting and facilitating illegal online betting and gambling operations across India.
