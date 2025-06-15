South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Accuses Australia Of Using Unethical Terms While Sledging, Narrates Shocking WTC 2025 Final Incident

WTC 2025 Final: Australia losing a final is something that rarely happens. The Aussies have risen up to the occasion in all the finals that they have played so far, and there is a reason why they are known as the 'mighty Aussies'. Australia tried their very best to fight back, but South Africa were clinical on the third and the fourth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) finals. South Africa defeated Australia by 5 wickets in the 'Ultimate Test' and clinched the match.

Australia has six ODI World Cups, one WTC mace, one T20 World Cup, and two ICC Champions Trophies to their name. The Aussies have dominated international cricket like no other team, and it is the manner in which they play the sport. Justin Langer, the former player and Head Coach of the Australian cricket team, once said that there is room between abuse and banter, and the Australian team seems to live by it.

Temba Bavuma Reveals Australians Tried To Sledge South Africa With The Choke Word

Australia had set South Africa a target of 282 runs to achieve in the World Test Championship final. Many had touted the Aussies to be favourites and win the WTC mace, but South Africa batted their way through, and this might have forced the Aussies to resort to different ways, as revealed by South African captain Temba Bavuma.

'The tag of us being chokers, that came about this morning. It's been years since we've overcome a final; we've been etched in history. Now we're part of something that has never been done,' said Temba Bavuma after South Africa sealed an iconic win against Australia at the 'Home of Cricket'.

Aiden Markram Opens Up On The Chokers Tag