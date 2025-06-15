Pat Cummins Advised To Sort Out the Biggest Problem Of The Australian Cricket Team After WTC 2025 Final Loss Against South Africa

WTC 2025 Final: Australia losing the final of an ICC event is something that doesn't happen every day. When Australia go through to a final of any ICC event, they are expected to win it, which has often been the case. The current Australian team under Pat Cummins has been bullish in its own way, and they have always looked like a side that is up for a fight.

This was Pat Cummins' first loss in any ICC event final, but it doesn't take away anything that he has accomplished as a leader so far. Australia qualified for the World Test Championship 2025 Final by beating Rohit Sharma's India earlier this year. The Aussies, led by skipper Pat, reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series after a decade and eliminated India from the race. The Aussies played 19 matches in the recently culminated World Test Championship 2025 cycle and won 13 of them.

Mark Taylor Passes On Valuable Advice To Pat Cummins

Australia is invincible, and there are no second thoughts about it. Yes, they did lose the WTC Final to South Africa, but their Test side has a lot of firepower, and they can take on anybody on any given day. According to former Aussie captain Mark Taylor, Australia's biggest problem is their opening combination, and he feels that Cummins needs to sort it out during the next cycle.

'We've got a problem with Marnus and obviously Usman Khawaja at the top of the order. David Warner retired nearly two years ago now, and we haven't really found a replacement for him. Konstas was left out, having debuted at Melbourne with that swashbuckling 60 that he made. I think going to the West Indies, we've got to bring Konstas back in, and I think he will play in a more orthodox fashion,' said Mark Taylor.

Cummins Lavishes Praise On Aiden Markram