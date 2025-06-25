WI vs AUS: Shamar Joseph Rips Into Australia on Day 1 of First Test, Australia Lose Half Their Side in Second Session

West Indies vs Australia: The West Indies made a dream start to the first Test of the three-match series against Australia as they ran through the WTC Final 2025 runners-up courtesy of Shamar Joseph, the same man who haunted them at The Gabba when the two sides met for a series in Australia.

The Pat Cummins led side were 3 wickets down and lunch and things did not get better thereafter as they ended up having lost half their side early in the second session.

Shamar Joseph was the destroyer in chief for the home side as he took 4 of the first 5 wickets to fall on the opening day.

The Aussies are coming into the series after a heartbreak in the WTC 2025 Final against South Africa, where the Pat Cummins-led side suffered a five-wicket defeat.

Pat Cummins's Australia won the toss and decided to bat against the Caribbean on Wednesday. However, the decision did not help the Aussies get a solid start in the game.

Shamar Joseph Helps West Indies Take Control Over Australia On Day 1 At Bridgetown Test

It was Caribbean pacer Shamar Joseph's blazing spell in the first session on Day 01, which allowed the hosts to sit in the driver's seat.

In the fourth delivery of the fourth over, Joseph made an early breakthrough as he removed Sam Konstas for just three runs.

It was a good length delivery from Shamar Joseph, which hit Konstas' pads. The umpire's initial decision was not out. To which, West Indies players went upstairs to review it, which showed it hit the top of the leg-stump.

Minutes later, Shamar Joseph struck again in the fourth delivery of the 10th over, when he dismissed Cameron Green for three runs. Green got an outside edge, and it landed straight on Justin Greaves' palms, who was standing at second slip.

Shamar Joseph's Numbers In Test Cricket

Shamar Joseph made his Test debut in 2024 against Australia. Following that, the 25-year-old speedster played 9 Test matches and 16 innings, picking up 31 wickets at a 4.08 economy rate.