Australia Holds Off Resilient India, Hosts Secure Four-Wicket Victory To Gain 1-0 Series Lead In Melbourne
Australia defeated India by four wickets in the 2nd T20I at MCG, with Marcus Stoinis sealing the chase. It marked Australia’s second-largest win by balls remaining against the Men in Blue.
Australia's men's team, led by Mitchell Marsh, has secured a comprehensive four-wicket win over Team India. At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the hosts looked in stride as they commanded the game with the ball and bat to secure a victory over the Men in Blue.
Despite India's fightback with the ball, the Aussies put up a firm effort with the bat to end the game, with Marcus Stoinis driving the shot to score a double and complete the chase.
The win at the MCG would be Australia's second-largest triumph by balls remaining over Team India.
Australia Prevails By Four Wickets Against Resilient India To Take T20I Series 1-0
Captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head set the tone with their attacking intent against India and chased down the low-par score with ease. The Aussie duo sealed a 50-over partnership under five overs, putting pressure on India.
Despite Head losing his wicket to Varun Chakaravarthy, Marsh went on to deliver fireworks with the bat. His attacking intent stood out against Kuldeep Yadav's spell as he struck multiple sixes and fours during his spell. But the Indian wrist spinner tossed a googly outside off, and the Aussie skipper was picked at long-off.
Kuldeep continued his spell, taking down Josh Inglis, while Varun Chakaravarthy struck two by taking down Head and Tim David. Mitchell Owen delivered a ten-ball cameo as Bumrah delivered an absolute cinema by taking consecutive wickets.
But Marcus Stoinis slammed the winning double to help Australia seal a 1-0 lead over India in Melbourne.
Team India Jolted By Australian Bowlers In 2nd T20I
Team India were struck by the Hazlewood storm, who pulled off a clinical 3/13 spell against the visitors. He struck down India's big guns like Shubman Gill, Captain Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma.
Opener Abhishek Sharma stood guard despite India's collapse to post a vital 37-ball 68, showcasing resilience under pressure. He and Harshit Rana struck a fine partnership, with the part-time all-rounder scoring 35 off 33 balls.
However, the Aussie bowlers triggered another collapse, this time in the lower-order batters as wickets fell constantly. The Men in Blue were eventually restricted to 125 after being bowled out in 18.4 overs.
Team India will look to bounce back in the third T20I, which takes place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, November 02, 2025.
