WATCH | Jasprit Bumrah's Signature Yorker Clean Bowls Matthew Short During 2nd T20I at MCG

Ind vs Aus: Veteran India pacer Jasprit Bumrah showed why he is rated as one of the best of this generation as he came up with his signature yorker on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket ground to clean bowl Matthew Short. The incident transpired at a stage in the match when Australia needed two runs with plenty of wickets and balls in hand.

But again, the yorker from Bumrah is absolutely loopworthy. Bumrah did not celebrate much as he knew that India was on the cusp of losing the game. Here is the clip of his corker yorker.

Biggest defeat for India in T20Is (balls to spare)

52 vs Aus Melbourne 2008

40 vs Aus Melbourne 2025

33 vs SL Colombo RPS 2021

33 vs NZ Dubai 2021

31 vs Aus Colombo RPS 2012

Australia Take 1-0 Lead

Meanwhile, Bumrah ended with two wickets for 26 runs in his four overs as India lost the game by four wickets. Australia have taken a 1-0 lead with the win. It was a convincing win for the hosts. They hardly had to break into a sweat after the won the toss and put India into bat first. India could not make the most of the powerplays as they lost their top-order cheaply.

Abhishek Sharma’s 68 off 37 balls was the only silver lining in an otherwise underwhelming Indian batting display, as the visitors’ were bowled out for 125 in 18.4 overs. Chasing a paltry 126 to win, Australia got off to a flyer, thanks to Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy also picked up two wickets apiece, but that was not good enough.