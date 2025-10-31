IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Josh Hazlewood's Clinical Spell Puts India On Back Foot; Becomes Joint-Highest T20 Wicket-Taker Among Australian Pacers

Australia's Josh Hazlewood, center, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, right, during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne | Image: AAP via AP

Josh Hazlewood, the ace Australian speedster, put up a splendid display with the ball to instigate India's collapse as they batted in the second T20I in Melbourne.

The right-arm pacer was a man on a mission to trigger a lethal bowling spell for his side, which direly affected the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team.

The right-arm pacer for Australia clinched a substantial record in the competition as he became one of the joint-fastest wicket-taking pacers for Australia in T20I cricket.

Josh Hazlewood Makes History With Clinical Spell Against India In 2nd T20I

Team India suffered a staggering collapse in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The top and middle order lost their wickets like falling dominoes, sparking concern over their performance.

Advertisement

Josh Hazlewood played a key role in India's collapse by picking the vital wickets of captain Suryakumar Yadav, vice-captain Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma in the first innings.

Hazlewood struck three wickets during his spell to take his T20I wicket count to 79. The right-arm fast bowler has levelled himself to the top, joining Mitchell Starc as one of the most successful pace bowlers in the limited-overs format.

Advertisement

Australian Fast Bowlers Who Have the Most Wickets in T20I Cricket

Josh Hazlewood: 79*

Mitchell Starc: 79

Pat Cummins: 66

Shane Watson: 48

Andrew Tye: 47

Hazlewood's Spell vs India Is One Of The Best Ones In T20Is

Josh Hazlewood struck a solid 3/13 against India in the second T20I and played a key role in troubling the visiting batters. The Aussie fast bowler delivered one of the finest spells against India in T20I cricket as the hosts triggered a significant collapse to put themselves in top gear.

Abhishek Sharma tried to stabilise the momentum for India with a fine 37-ball 68. But it wasn't India's day to deliver with the bat, as the Aussies bowled them out at 125 runs in 18.4 overs.