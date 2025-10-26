Updated 26 October 2025 at 18:03 IST
'Not Finished': Rohit Sharma Triggers Social Media Storm With 'One Last Time' Post After Decimating Australia With Stellar Ton In Sydney
Rohit Sharma scored his 33rd ODI ton in the third and the final game of the recently concluded India vs Australia series. Rohit concluded the series with 202 runs
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Rohit Sharma dominated Australia in the final ODI of the three-match series and walked away as the Player of the Series. There were a lot of questions about Rohit and his form before the start of the series. Many believed that the three-match ODI series will be Rohit Sharma's last, but he has silenced his detractors who doubted his capability at one point in time.
Rohit might've looked a bit rusty in the series opener, but by the time the third ODI was played, he had perfectly found his rhythm back.
Rohit Sharma Triggers Social Media Storm
From staunch criticism in the first ODI to a huge round of applause after the third ODI, ex-India skipper Rohit Sharma went through a truckload of emotions, but he roared back to form with a stellar ton in Sydney. Rohit scored a total of 202 runs from three matches at an average of 101.00. Courtesy of 21 boundaries and 5 sixes, the 'Hitman' scored these runs with a staggering strike rate of 85.59.
"I have played a lot of cricket in Australia and I have fond memories of playing here. Don't know if we will be coming back here. Lot of good memories, bad memories, but I will still take it with myself. You have always need to come in and start fresh, forget whatever happens for the past 15, 17 year," Rohit had said after the game and his 168-run stand with Virat Kohli.
Rohit Sharma posted a picture of himself on his X (recently known as Twitter) account with the caption "One last time, signing off from Sydney". Moments later, fans flooded Rohit's comment section with various reactions.
Here's How The Netizens Reacted
Rohit Sharma To Be Seen Next In South Africa Series
Former India skipper Rohit Sharma will now be seen in action during the South Africa series. India will host South Africa for a three-match ODI series that starts on November 30, 2025.
There have been calls for Rohit Sharma to play the Duleep Trophy, but it remains to be seen if he wishes to return back to domestic cricket.
