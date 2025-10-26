WATCH: India Women's Team Welcomes Special 12th Man At Training Ahead Of Last World Cup Group Stage Game Against Bangladesh

The ongoing 2025 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup has been bittersweet for the 'Women in Blue' so far. They might have qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup, but their three consecutive losses against sides like South Africa, Australia, and England raise serious questions on their capability to hold on to their nerves in crunch situations.

India will face their toughest competition when they play the semi-final against Australia on October 30, 2025.

Jade Joins India's Training Session Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash

India will play their last group game against Bangladesh. The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The India vs Bangladesh game will be nothing but a dress rehearsal for the Indian women's team ahead of their all-important semi-final against Australia.

Advertisement

The India women's team welcomed a special guest, who they call their 12th man, in their training session. Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues' pet Jade joined the 'Women in Blue' in their training session. The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video of Jade running all around the park and playing around with the Indian cricketers during the training session.

"Meet Jade, India’s 12th man. Catch the hosts in action at #CWC25 on Sunday," ICC wrote in their caption for the special post. In the video, Jemimah says that her dad had gifted Jade on her 23rd birthday. In India's previous game against New Zealand, Jemimah Rodrigues had scored 76 runs off 55 balls and had helped India amass 340 runs. Rodrigues had scored these runs with a strike rate of 138.18.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Team India's 2027 World Cup Preparations Face Another Major Setback

Rain Threat For The India vs Bangladesh Game