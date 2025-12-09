Australia's Injury Concern Worsens Ahead Of Adelaide Test, Achilles Issue Forces Star Pacer Out Of Ashes 2025-26

Australia, despite being 2-0 up in the series, have plenty to mull over heading into the Ashes Test. Are things good for the Australian team at the moment? On field, it is great, off the field they have a few issues to take care of. Despite being pipped by a few former English players as one of the weakest Australian teams to play the Ashes, the hosts have outplayed England in every department.

Australia have made a complete mockery of 'Bazball' and England are still searching for their first win on Australian soil since the 2010-11 season, the last time that they had won The Ashes 'Down Under'.

Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of Ashes 2025-26

Australia have sustained a massive injury issue ahead of the third Ashes Test match scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval, from December 17, 2025. The 'mighty Aussies' will be without the services of their pace bowling stalwart Josh Hazlewood. The star pacer has been ruled out of the remainder of the series as a result of an Achilles issue that he had picked up during the Sheffield Shield series prior to the ongoing 2025-26 season of The Ashes.

Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald ended the suspense around Hazlewood's availability for the series and dropped the unfortunate development related to the star pacer. "Unfortunately, Josh won't be a part of the Ashes. Really, really flat for him. A couple of setbacks that we didn't see coming, and we thought he would play a huge part in the series," said McDonald.

Pat Cummins Set To Return