Australia Keep Options Open For Pat Cummins' Return, Hosts Delay Naming Starting XI For Pink Ball Test

Australia have delayed naming their starting XI for the pink ball Test as there is a possibility of Pat Cummins's return in the pink ball Test at the Gabba. Cummins was absent in the first Test, and Steve Smith led the team to a fantastic victory at Perth.

Cummins was not added to the Australia squad but the fast bowler is now in contention to feature in the day and night Test match. Coach Andrew McDonald, selector George Bailey, alongside Cummins and Smith, were seen having an extended chat on Wednesday. Australia haven't named their starting XI for the second Test match and will announce it on match day.

Steve Smith insisted Pat Cummins looked fine in the nets and he is on course to make an appearance.

As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said, "He looks pretty good to me, the way he's bowled in the nets. Obviously, games are a different intensity for sure, but he's tracking really nicely. He knows his body well and we'll wait and see."

Australia Squad For Pink Ball Test