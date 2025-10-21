Ravindra Jadeja Gets 2027 World Cup Nod As Ravi Shastri Voices Confidence: 'Do Not Write Him Off'

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the team's win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match against New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

Ravi Shastri, the former Indian cricketer, has opened up about Ravindra Jadeja's prospects in One-Day cricket. The former India coach expressed confidence in the Indian all-rounder and said not to write him off from the plans for the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Ravindra Jadeja's omission from India's ODI tour of Australia sparked considerable buzz among the fans. The selectors' decision to select Axar Patel over him in Australian conditions did not sit well with the fans.

Ravindra Jadeja A Sure Bet For The 2027 World Cup, Claims Ravi Shastri

Ravindra Jadeja's success across Test and ODI cricket knows no bounds. His overall capabilities make him a reliable choice for an all-rounder in the Indian fold.

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has heaped laurels on Ravindra Jadeja and claimed that there is no question over him being in plans for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

He added it was a pleasure to watch the Indian all-rounder as he fields like he is 7-8 years younger than his actual age.

"2027 everyone talks. Do not discount or write off Ravindra Jadeja. He will be in the mix; there is no question about that. He's still fielding like he is 7-8 years younger than what he is. It is just a privilege to watch him chase a ball on the field," Ravi Shastri said while speaking on the ICC Review Podcast.

Ravi Shastri Opens Up On Jadeja's Exclusion From India ODI Squad

Ravi Shastri also spoke about Ravindra Jadeja's exclusion from the India squad. He said that Axar Patel's presence and the series being for only three matches could be the reason for his omission.

The former Indian cricketer added that Jadeja could return in the upcoming South Africa bilateral, and both all-rounders would find a spot in the side.

"I can understand [why he was not selected] in Australia because there is Axar, and there are only three matches, but come South Africa, where you have to play in different venues against different teams, both of them might play," Shastri added.

The last time Ravindra Jadeja was in action for Team India was in the ICC Champions Trophy, where he had scored the winning boundary to help the Men in Blue win the title.