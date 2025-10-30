Australia Opener Phoebe Litchfield Registers Historic Women's World Cup Milestone With Brilliant Century Against India In Semi-Finals

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India squared off against Alyssa Healy's Australia in the second semi-final fixture at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, October 30.

During the first innings, Phoebe Litchfield showcased a brilliant performance, scoring 119 runs from 93 balls at a strike rate of 127.96. Litchfield created trouble for the Indian bowling attack after she slammed 17 fours and 3 sixes during her time on the crease.

In the first delivery of the 24th over, the Australian opener smashed the ball towards the mid-off for a four and completed her maiden World Cup century in just 77 balls. Meanwhile, it was Amanjot Kaur who picked up the crucial wicket in the second delivery of the 28th over.

Phoebe Litchfield Shines Against India, Claims Elusive World Cup Feat

With the century, Phoebe Litchfield achieved a unique Women's World Cup milestone as she became the youngest player to score a century at the Women's World Cup knockout. At the age of 22 years and 195 days, Litchfield also became the second-youngest centurion for Australia in the prestigious tournament's history.

Litchfield has illustrious numbers against India in the Women's ODIs, scoring 627 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 96.61 and an average of 69.66. She has smashed two centuries and four half-centuries against the Women in Blue in the 50-over format.

Phoebe Litchfield's Numbers In Women's ODIs

The 22-year-old played her maiden Women's ODI match for Australia in 2023 against Pakistan. Since then, Litchfield played 35 ODIs and 34 innings, scoring 1168 runs at a strike rate of 85.69 and an average of 38.93. The 119-run against India in the World Cup 2025 semi-final fixture was her highest score in the format.

Litchfield played seven matches at the Women's World Cup 2025 so far, scoring 304 runs at a strike rate of 112.17 and an average of 50.66.