Women's World Cup 2025: Memes Flood Internet As Indian Cricket Fans Draw Parallels Between Phoebe Litchfield And Travis Head

Women's World Cup 2025: Memes have flooded the internet after Indian Cricket fans started to draw comparisons between Phoebe Litchfield and Travis Head on Thursday, October 30.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have squared off against Alyssa Healy's Australia in the second semi-final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, October 30.

Phoebe Litchfield Punishes Team India With 119-Run Knock

During the match, Phoebe Litchfield played a magnificent knock and created trouble for the Women in Blue. In the first delivery of the 24th over, Litchfield smashed a four through the mid-off and completed her maiden World Cup century in just 77 balls.

Advertisement

In the second delivery of the 28th over, Amanjot Kaur made the difference after dismissing Litchfield from the crease. The 22-year-old scored 119 runs from 93 balls at a strike rate of 127.96. She slammed 17 fours and 3 sixes during her time on the crease.

Soon after Litchfield scored her maiden century, memes have started to flood social media as the Indian cricket fans claimed that Phoebe is the Travis Head of the Australian Women's Cricket Team. Another fan said that both Litchfield and Head slam boundaries for fun.

Advertisement

Deja Vu Moment For Indian Cricket Fans

Earlier during the ODI World Cup 2023 final, India conceded a six-wicket defeat to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. During the final clash at the ODI World Cup 2023, Travis Head was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stupendous 137-run knock from 120 balls at a strike rate of 114.17. Head smashed 15 fours and 4 sixes against the Indian bowling attack in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India qualified for the semi-finals after finishing fourth on the Women's World Cup 2025 standings with seven points and a net run rate of +0.628. The Women in Blue clinched only three wins and conceded three defeats after playing seven matches in the ongoing prestigious event. Meanwhile, one game ended with no result after rain played a spoilsport.