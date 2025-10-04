Australia Pacer Admitted In Hospital After Suspected Case Of Food Poisoning During India A vs Australia A ODI Series: Report

Australia A are currently touring India A for two Unofficial Tests and three Unofficial ODIs. India A had won the two-match Unofficial Test series by 1-0. The first match had ended in a draw, which was followed by Dhruv Jurel's India A winning the second match of the series by 5 wickets. The three-match Unofficial One Day International series is currently tied, with both India A and Australia A winning one match each, and the series decider will now be played on October 5, 2025.

Australia A Pacer Hospitalised: Report

It is being reported that Henry Thornton, the Australia A fast bowler, was hospitalised after he fell ill due to a suspected case of food poisoning. The three Unofficial ODI matches are being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The Aussie pacer was admitted to Regency Hospital in Kanpur after complaining of a severe stomach infection and was kept under observation for two days.

Team sources revealed that the pacer had developed gastrointestinal issues after consuming food at the team hotel. Thornton was treated by senior doctors as he had been dealing with mild gastro symptoms before he arrived in Kanpur. The Australian team management has reportedly revised the dietary plan and has taken extra precautions with meals and hydration. It is also being reported that three other players had complained of mild stomach issues, though none required hospitalisation.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Nitish Kumar Reddy And Yashasvi Jaiswal Defy Gravity To Dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul And Shai Hope During IND vs WI 1st Test

India A vs Australia A Series: As It Happened So Far

Sep 16-Sep 19: 1st Unofficial Test Drawn

1st Unofficial Test Drawn Sep 23-Sep 26: India A win 2nd Unofficial Test

India A win 2nd Unofficial Test Oct 1: India A win 1st Unofficial ODI

India A win 1st Unofficial ODI Oct 3: Australia A win 2nd Unofficial ODI

Australia A win 2nd Unofficial ODI Oct 4: 3rd Unofficial ODI to be played

India To Tour Australia After West Indies Series