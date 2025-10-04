Updated 4 October 2025 at 13:32 IST
Australia Pacer Admitted In Hospital After Suspected Case Of Food Poisoning During India A vs Australia A ODI Series: Report
India A are currently hosting Australia A in two-match Test and three-match ODI series. The unofficial ODI series is currently tied with both Australia and India winning one match each
Australia A are currently touring India A for two Unofficial Tests and three Unofficial ODIs. India A had won the two-match Unofficial Test series by 1-0. The first match had ended in a draw, which was followed by Dhruv Jurel's India A winning the second match of the series by 5 wickets. The three-match Unofficial One Day International series is currently tied, with both India A and Australia A winning one match each, and the series decider will now be played on October 5, 2025.
Australia A Pacer Hospitalised: Report
It is being reported that Henry Thornton, the Australia A fast bowler, was hospitalised after he fell ill due to a suspected case of food poisoning. The three Unofficial ODI matches are being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The Aussie pacer was admitted to Regency Hospital in Kanpur after complaining of a severe stomach infection and was kept under observation for two days.
Team sources revealed that the pacer had developed gastrointestinal issues after consuming food at the team hotel. Thornton was treated by senior doctors as he had been dealing with mild gastro symptoms before he arrived in Kanpur. The Australian team management has reportedly revised the dietary plan and has taken extra precautions with meals and hydration. It is also being reported that three other players had complained of mild stomach issues, though none required hospitalisation.
India A vs Australia A Series: As It Happened So Far
- Sep 16-Sep 19: 1st Unofficial Test Drawn
- Sep 23-Sep 26: India A win 2nd Unofficial Test
- Oct 1: India A win 1st Unofficial ODI
- Oct 3: Australia A win 2nd Unofficial ODI
- Oct 4: 3rd Unofficial ODI to be played
India To Tour Australia After West Indies Series
India will tour Australia for a full-fledged white-ball series after the IND vs WI two-match Test series ends. The 'Men in Blue' will play three ODIs and five T20Is 'Down Under'. India had visited Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier this year, which they ended up losing.
