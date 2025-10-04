WATCH: Nitish Kumar Reddy And Yashasvi Jaiswal Defy Gravity To Dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul And Shai Hope During IND vs WI 1st Test

Shubman Gill's India are all over West Indies in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series. This is the first time that Shubman Gill is leading the Indian Test team at home. The last time India had played a Test series on home soil, New Zealand had clean-swept them 3-0, which proved to be a catalyst for many monumental changes in Indian cricket. India scored over 400 runs in the first innings of the game courtesy of KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja's respective centuries.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Grabs A Blinder

India have proved to be too strong and too good for West Indies in the first game of the series. The young Indian team had started the series as favourites, and they lived up to the tag. India secured a lead of 286 runs after being asked to bowl by West Indies skipper Roston Chase, who had won the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul had opened the batting for West Indies, but the duo couldn't get going, courtesy of a gravity-defying blinder grabbed by India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Chanderpaul, while batting on 8 off 23 balls, was left stunned as Reddy caught a shot played by him at square leg and broke the opening partnership.

Yashasvi Jaiswal too continued to demonstrate his athletic brilliance on the field. The Indian southpaw, just like Nitish Reddy dived sideways to dismiss Hope who was batting on 1 run from 14 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel And KL Rahul Grind West Indies

Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have started the West Indies Test series from where they had left the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Jadeja, in particular, has been nothing short of brilliant in the ongoing Test match. Jadeja not only scored 104* runs off his bat, but he also played a valuable role in restricting the West Indies.