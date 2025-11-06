Australia Receive Major Boost Ahead Of Ashes 2025, Pat Cummins Set To Return In Action From The Gabba Test: 'I'm Pulling Up Well'

Ashes 2025: Months after staying out of the field due to an injury, Australia captain Pat Cummins is set to make his return during the second Test match of the Ashes 2025 against England.

Cummins' presence in the Ashes 2025 remained a doubt after he sustained a sustained an injury during West Indies tour for a three-match Test series. After routine check-ups, it was revealed that Cummins suffered a minor bone stress.

In the absence of Pat Cummins, it will be Steve Smith who will be leading the Australia squad in the first Test match of the five-game series against England.

Pat Cummins Opens Up On His Fitness Ahead Of Ashes 2025

While speaking at Seven Network's cricket launch on Thursday, Pat Cummins said that his plan is to make a return by the second Test match at the Gabba. Cummins opened up on his fitness and said that he is doing great now and trying to play the Gabba Test against England.

"That's the aim and we're building our plan to the second Test. It's probably not until you get a bit closer that you can really know where you're at. The good thing is that I'm pulling up well and the body is great. We're trying to keep that second Test as a live option. I'll have a really good bowl in Perth, and by then I'll know where I'm at," Pat Cummins said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Pat Cummins' Numbers In Tests

Pat Cummins made his Test debut for Australia in 2011 against South Africa. Since then, the 32-year-old has played 71 Tests and 132 innings, taking 309 wickets at an economy rate of 2.88 and a bowling average of 22.10. Cummins also scored 1548 runs in 105 Test innings, at an average of 16.82 and a strike rate of 47.26.

The first Test match of the Ashes 2025 between Australia and England will be played at the Perth Stadium from November 21. The second Test match will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane, from December 4th.