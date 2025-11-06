Days After Winning Women's World Cup 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur Named Among Five Retained Players For Mumbai Indians Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction

Women's Premier League: Mumbai Indians, on Thursday, November 6, named their five retained players ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction.

Earlier in the 2025 edition of the WPL, the Mumbai Indians won their second title after beating the Delhi Capitals by eight runs in the final match on March 15.

“If a franchise opts to retain five players, Rs 9.25 crore would be deducted from its purse, while for four, the deduction would be INR 8.75 crore; for three it would be INR 7.75 crore; four two INR 6 crore; and for one INR 3.5 crore,” Mumbai Indians stated in a released while naming the retained players ahead of WPL 2026.

Mumbai Indians Named Retained Players Ahead Of WPL 2026

On Thursday, November 6, the Mumbai Indians named Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, and Gunalan Kamalini. The Mumbai-based franchise will have a purse remaining of Rs. 5.75 crore.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been retained by the Mumbai-based franchise for Rs. 2.5 crore. Earlier, Harmanpreet led the MI to two WPL titles in the 2023 and 2025 seasons. In the recently concluded Women's World Cup 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in the record books after she led the Women in Blue to their maiden World Cup title.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the Women's World Cup 2025 after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, November 2.

Meanwhile, England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has also been retained bythe Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs. 3.5 crore. The Caribbean cricketer Hayley Matthews has been retained by Rs. 1.75 crore. Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Amanjot Kaur has been retained for Rs. 1 crore. She was also a part of India's winning team at the Women's World Cup 2025. In the end, Gunalan Kamalini has been retained for Rs. 50 lakh.

WPL 2026 Auction Set To Take Place In November 27