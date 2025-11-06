Smriti Mandhana Shortlisted For ICC Women's POTM Award For October 2025 Following Standout World Cup Showcase

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

Team India Women's opener Smriti Mandhana has been shortlisted as a nominee for the ICC Women's Player of the Month recognition for October 2025. She is one of the nominees shortlisted for the accolade.

The nomination comes after Mandhana's streak of brilliance in the Women's World Cup 2025, where Team India defeated South Africa in the final and was crowned as the undisputed conquerors of the world.

India Women became champions for the first time under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, with Smriti Mandhana serving as the vice-captain.

Smriti Mandhana Nominated By ICC For Women's Player Of The Month

Smriti Mandhana had a cold start to her Women's World Cup campaign, failing to deliver proper numbers in the opening position. India's campaign looked shaky without the Indian vice-captain being in form.

Advertisement

But Mandhana turned things around with a solid 80-run knock against Australia. The Indian opener followed it up with a brilliant performance against England-W, scoring 88. Smriti's intent and resilience shone in the fixtures, even though India was defeated in both matches.

The Indian vice-captain delivered a splendid 109-run knock and stitched a brilliant 212-run partnership alongside Pratika Rawal. The stand proved to be match-winning for Team India.

Advertisement

In the summit clash against Australia, Smriti stitched a key partnership with Shafali Verma, putting up a 104-run partnership in the summit clash.

Laura Wolvaardt & Ash Gardner Also Nominated By ICC

Apart from Smriti Mandhana, Australia Women's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, and Australia-W batter Ash Gardner have also been nominated for the W-POTM accolade.

Laura Wolvaardt played anchor with the bat for South Africa Women. Under her leadership, the Proteas Women turned the tables following a shock loss to England-W and marched their way into the summit clash.

Wolvaardt's consecutive centuries in the knockout and final were clinical for the side, as she posed a legitimate threat to the opposition. SA-W emerged as the runner-up of the Women's World Cup, courtesy of her brilliance.

Ash Gardner delivered quality batting for Australia in the Women's Cricket World Cup. She struck centuries against New Zealand and England, helping the Aussies remain undefeated.

The Aussie cricketer made a notable contribution with the ball, scalping seven wickets to offer clinical support to the side. Gardner's all-around brilliance elevated her in the women's ODI batters and bowlers' rankings last week.