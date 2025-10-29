Australia Receive Major Boost Ahead Of Crucial World Cup Semi-Final Against India, Star Player Likely To Return For Knockout Clash

India are all set to lock horns with Australia in their upcoming semi-final against Australia that will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Australia have had the upper hand over India for quite some time now and the 'women in blue' know that they will have to bring their best to the table to face the defending champions in the knockout clash. The Aussies had defeated India when they had met each other in the group stage.

Alyssa Healy Likely To Return

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy had been out of action for some time due to a calf injury that she picked up prior to the all-important AUS vs ENG clash. The star keeper-batsman had picked up the injury during training. The Aussies had already qualified for the semis by then, which allowed Healy to give herself ample time to recover from the injury.

It is now being said that Alyssa Healy has recovered well and she is all set to play the marquee India vs Australia semi-final clash. Healy was spotted keeping wickets before she went on to hit a few balls. Alyssa Healy regaining full fitness has given Australia a significant advantage as she had slammed back-to-back tons before suffering the injury.

Healy had scored 142 runs against India, which helped the Aussies chase 330 runs against the hosts, and she later followed it up with an unbeaten 113* runs knock against Bangladesh that helped Australia win the game by ten wickets. The Australian skipper will replace Georgia Voll at the top of the order.

Injury Issues Haunt India

India have sustained a significant blow to their ongoing ODI World Cup campaign. Smriti Mandhana's opening partner, Pratika Rawal, has been ruled out of the World Cup owing to an ankle injury. The onus now falls upon vice-captain Smriti to lead India's charge and score most of the runs off her own bat.