Smriti Mandhana Achieves New Career Milestone Prior To IND vs AUS Semi-Final Clash, India Vice-Captain Continues To Dominate ICC Rankings

India are all set to lock horns with Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing 2025 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup. The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025. Prior to their knockout clash against the mighty Aussies, India have already lost the services of Smriti Mandhana's designated opening partner, Pratika Rawal.

Despite the ongoing injury concerns in the Indian camp, the 'Women in Blue' are banking upon Smriti Mandhana and her batting prowess to outplay Australia and defeat them in the knockout game.

Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana Achieves Career Best Rankings

Indian southpaw Smriti Mandhana has continued to dominate the ICC rankings. The Indian vice-captain has accumulated 828 rating points, which is her best so far, and she continues to be at the top of the ODI rankings. She is followed by Ashleigh Gardner, who is at the second spot, and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who is on the third spot. Mandhana has been in red-hot form in the World Cup currently.

Latest ICC Rankings | Image: icc.com

From seven games in the ongoing Women's World Cup, Smriti Mandhana has scored 365 runs, at an average of 60.83 and with a strike rate of 102.53. The Indian southpaw has hit 40 fours and 8 sixes. Mandhana will be wary of the threat that Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner possesses. Gardner jumped six points in the ranking, and her performance in the semi-final will be crucial for Australia's hopes of winning the World Cup.

Not just Smriti Mandhana, but Jemimah Rodrigues also took massive strides in the ICC Rankings. The India batter jumped eight places to reach the 19th rank, whereas Pratika Rawal jumped 12 places to reach the 27th rank.

India's Biggest Challenge Awaits Them In Navi Mumbai