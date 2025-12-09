England's Situation Worsens After Pink-Ball Test Defeat, Star Pacer Ruled Out Of Ashes Ahead Of Do-Or-Die Adelaide Test

The Ashes is almost done and dusted for England. A bunch of English players that liked to believe that they made Test matches interesting by playing an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket have been clueless ever since they set foot on Australian soil for Ashes 2025-26. Touted as one of the strongest teams to have ever toured Australia for The Ashes, they haven't been able to win even one session conveniently across a span of two Test matches.

Australia are 2-0 up in the series, and if England want to reclaim the historic urn, they will have to defy all the odds and defeat Australia in the remaining three Test matches. Their backs are against the wall, but they need something miraculous at the moment to turn things around, but unfortunately, they have sustained another setback.

Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Ashes 2025-26

Ahead of the do-or-die Adelaide Test match, England have lost star pacer Mark Wood's services for the remainder of the Test match. The 35-year-old quick ended up injuring his right knee in the first Test match of the series that England lost by eight wickets. The English bowling did operate without Wood in the Gabba Test, and they lacked the firepower that is needed in tough Australian conditions.

Following the massive injury setback, the speedster is expected to return to England and begin his rehabilitation process under the careful supervision of the England and Wales Cricket Board's careful supervision. Wood's career has been halted by injuries many a times, and this raises questions on his long-term England future. Surrey seamer Matthew Fisher has been included in the English squad as Wood's replacement.

England Look To End 15-Year-Old Drought