  • Travis Head Gives England Much-Needed Glimpse Of Bazball In Ashes Opener, Scores Quickfire Ton To Leave Ben Stokes' Men Stunned In Perth

Updated 22 November 2025 at 14:43 IST

Travis Head Gives England Much-Needed Glimpse Of Bazball In Ashes Opener, Scores Quickfire Ton To Leave Ben Stokes' Men Stunned In Perth

Travis Head has scored a 69-ball hundred in the second innings of the Perth Test

Jishu Bhattacharya
Travis Head scores a century in Perth
Travis Head scores a century in Perth | Image: Associated Press

Travis Head has done, what he does best, dominate the opposition when the situation demands the most. The Australian southpaw scored a 69 ball century in the second innings of the Perth Test. Head hit 12 fours, four sixes and scored these runs with a strike rate of 144.93.
 

(This is a breaking story. More to follow…)

Published On: 22 November 2025 at 14:43 IST