Travis Head Gives England Much-Needed Glimpse Of Bazball In Ashes Opener, Scores Quickfire Ton To Leave Ben Stokes' Men Stunned In Perth
Travis Head has scored a 69-ball hundred in the second innings of the Perth Test
Travis Head scores a century in Perth | Image: Associated Press
Travis Head has done, what he does best, dominate the opposition when the situation demands the most. The Australian southpaw scored a 69 ball century in the second innings of the Perth Test. Head hit 12 fours, four sixes and scored these runs with a strike rate of 144.93.
(This is a breaking story. More to follow…)
