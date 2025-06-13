Australia-South Africa Players to Observe Silence Ahead of Day 3 at ICC WTC 2025 Final For Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims: REPORT

WTC 2025 Final: Ahead of the proceedings on Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship 2025 final at Lord's, players of both Australia and South Africa are set to observe silence in the memory of the Ahmedabad plane crash victims. This comes across as a heartwarming move from the apex body of cricket, ICC. The report on Cricbuzz has not mentioned for how long would the silence be maintained.

What Exactly Transpired?

This decision from the ICC comes a day after a London-bound Air India Boeing 787 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people.

As per reports, the aircraft went down near the Ghoda Camp area, triggering a massive fire and panic in the residential locality. Only one passenger survived the crash and is now in the hospital.

Will WTC Final 2025 End on Day 3?

There is a high-possibility that the much-awaited WTC final does not go the distance and gets over inside three days. Australia lead by 218 runs and have two wickets in hand. The South African players would be hoping to pick up the remaining two wickets quickly and start the chase. Going by the trend of this game, the chase for the Proteas will not be a walk in the park by any stretch of imagination.

The pitch has assisted bowlers a lot and Cummins would be confident after his exploits in the first essay where he picked up six wickets to rattle SA.