India vs India-A, Intra-Squad Match, Free Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Telecast

India vs Ind-A: Spotlight would be on India's newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill when the main squad takes on the India-A team in an intra-squad game ahead of the five-match Test series against England. For India, this will be their last match simulation opportunity and they would like to make the most of it. Head coach Gautam Gambhir would be on the sidelines trying to put together the missing links.

Without a doubt, Gambhir would be under pressure. He would have to decide the playing XI and he would do that based on the intra-squad game and hence the match is important. It will be a four-day game.

India vs India-A - Live Streaming & All You Need to Know

When will the Intra-Squad match between India vs India A start?

The Intra-Squad match between India vs India A will start on Friday, June 13 (IST).

Where will the Intra-Squad match between India vs India A be held?

The Intra-Squad match between India vs India A will be held at Beckenham, Kent.

The Intra-Squad match between India vs India A will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Intra-Squad match between India vs India A?

The Intra-Squad match between India vs India A will not be broadcast.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Intra-Squad match between India vs India A?

The Intra-Squad match between India vs India A will be not be streamed live.

Rules For Intra-Squad Game