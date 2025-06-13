Big Setback For Shubman Gill & Co.; Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Flies Back to India to Attend Medical Emergency: REPORT

India vs England: Days ahead of the first Test against England at Leeds, there is a major setback in the Indian camp. As per a report on RevSportz, head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back to India to attend a medical emergency. According to the same report, Gambhir's mother has suffered an heart attack and that is the reason why he has left the Indian camp midway. Gambhir's mother is currently admitted in the ICU. Gambhir was with the Indian team at the training camp at the Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham to help the side prepare for the five-match Test series.

It is now going to be interesting to see if Gambhir can join the side ahead of the Headingley Test that starts from June 20.

There is no official statement that has come out from the Indian camp or the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). An official statement on this is expected soon.

Will Gambhir's Absence Cost India?

Gambhir, being the head coach, is an integral part of the Indian set-up, especially because it is an Indian team in transition following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. This is a big reason why Gambhir's presence was important with a few days left to go for the opening Test at Leeds. Also, the intra-squad game starts June 13 and Gambhir would have hoped to be there as that would have helped him gauge who can be picked for the first Test.

Will India Start Favourites vs England?

It would be unfair to say who start favourites as both sides look well-balanced. England, in their own backyard, are a very formidable unit as they know the conditions better than the opposition.