Australia Take Lead In Standings With Dominating Eight-Wicket Win Over England In Perth Test, Here's The Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27

Ashes 2025: Steve Smith-led Australia clinched a stunning eight-wicket win over Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025, at the Perth Stadium, on Saturday, November 22.

Mitchell Starc was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 10-wicket haul in the first Test match of the series. In the first innings, Starc claimed seven wickets. Later, the Australian pacer took three wickets. It was Starc's fiery spell which helped the Aussies maintain their dominance over the Three Lions.

In the last 100 years, this is the first Ashes Test which got ended in just two days. The last time an Ashes Test match ended inside two days was back in 1921 in Nottingham. This was also the third shortest Ashes Test, in terms of balls. In the Perth Test, only 847 balls were bowled.

With the dominating eight-wicket win, Australia took a 1-0 lead over England in the ongoing Ashes 2025.

Here's The Updated WTC 2025-2027 Points Table

There had been no change in the position on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027, after Australia's win over England in Perth. The Aussies stood at the top of the table with 48 points and have a points percentage of 100.00 after playing four Tests in the ongoing cycle. In WTC 2025-2027, Australia are still unbeaten.

On the other hand, England hold the sixth place on the table with 26 points and have a points percentage of 36.11 after six Tests in the 2025-2027 cycle. The Three Lions clinched two wins and conceded three defeats in the 2025-2027 cycle.

Updated WTC 2025-2027 Points Table. Image: ICC (Screengrab)

Australia Thrash England In Perth Test

Australia needed to chase down the 205-run target, and made no mistake to make it happen without facing any trouble.

England displayed a sluggish performance during their second innings and could give only a 205-run target to chase. On the other hand, the Australian openers Jake Weatherald and Travis Head gave the hosts a kickstart in their second innings.