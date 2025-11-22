Republic World
  • Travis Head Produces Historic Knock In Perth Test, Attains Multiple Milestones As AUS Take Charge Over ENG In Ashes 2025 Opener

Updated 22 November 2025 at 16:28 IST

Australia opener Travis Head scored his 10th Test century during the first Test match in the ongoing Ashes 2025 against England.

Aniket Datta
Australia batter Travis Head celebrates after scoring a century against England in Perth Test
Australia batter Travis Head celebrates after scoring a century against England in Perth Test | Image: AP

Ashes 2025: Star Australian batter Travis Head etched his name in the record books following a fiery 69-ball century against England in the first Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025, at the Perth Stadium, on Saturday, November 22.

In the third delivery of the 22nd over, Travis Head took a single to complete his century in just 69 balls. It was also Head's 10th hundred in red-ball cricket for Australia. Head showed his dominance during the run chase and helped Australia take control over England in the Perth Test. 

It was a normal celebration from the left-handed batter as he took off his helmet and lofted his hand towards the crowd with a big smile on his face. The knock from Travis Head will definitely haunt the England bowlers for a long time.

In the fifth delivery of the 27th over during Australia's second innings, Travis Head's time on the crease came to an end. It was England pacer Brydon Carse who dismissed Head for 123 runs from 83 balls at a strike rate of 148.19.

(More To Follow…)

