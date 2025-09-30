Australia Tour Of New Zealand 2025: From Squad, Fixtures To Head-To-Head Record, All You Need To Know About The Three-Match T20I Series

New Zealand are all set to host Australia in a three-match ODI series. Australia and New Zealand will look at this series as a preparatory camp for next year's World T20 that will be played in India and Sri Lanka. New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson, who has made himself unavailable for the series, whereas Australia will miss the services of Pat Cummins, who is currently nursing his back injury prior to The Ashes.

Prior to the start of the three-match T20I series, both New Zealand and Australia have sustained injury setbacks. Australia's Glenn Maxwell fractured his forearm, whereas youngster Rachin Ravindra collided with a perimeter boundary hoarding and ended up injuring himself. Let's have a look at everything you need to know about the arch-rivals.

Australia vs New Zealand: The Fixtures

October 1, 2025: 1st T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

1st T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui October 3, 2025: 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui October 4, 2025: 3rd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Australia vs New Zealand: A Look At Their Last Five Respective T20Is

Australia and New Zealand have experienced contrasting outcomes as far as the results in their last five T20Is are concerned. New Zealand have won all of their previous five games, whereas Australia have lost only one match. Both the teams will be eager to clinch the title in the series that starts on October 1.

Australia vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head Records In T20Is

Australia and New Zealand have been arch-rivals as far as T20Is are concerned. For the unversed, Australia's T20I World Cup win in 2021 had come against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. Australia and New Zealand have played 19 T20Is against each other. The Aussies have won 13 out of them, whereas New Zealand managed to win only six.

Australia vs New Zealand: Here Are The Squads for The Three-Match T20I Series