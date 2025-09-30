Updated 30 September 2025 at 12:08 IST
Australia Tour Of New Zealand 2025: From Squad, Fixtures To Head-To-Head Record, All You Need To Know About The Three-Match T20I Series
The Australia vs New Zealand T20I series starts on October 1, 2025. Prior to this the Aussies and Kiwis have locked horns with each other in 19 T20I matches
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
New Zealand are all set to host Australia in a three-match ODI series. Australia and New Zealand will look at this series as a preparatory camp for next year's World T20 that will be played in India and Sri Lanka. New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson, who has made himself unavailable for the series, whereas Australia will miss the services of Pat Cummins, who is currently nursing his back injury prior to The Ashes.
Prior to the start of the three-match T20I series, both New Zealand and Australia have sustained injury setbacks. Australia's Glenn Maxwell fractured his forearm, whereas youngster Rachin Ravindra collided with a perimeter boundary hoarding and ended up injuring himself. Let's have a look at everything you need to know about the arch-rivals.
ALSO READ | Problems Continue To Mount For Australia And New Zealand, PBKS And CSK Stars Ruled Of Three-Match T20I Series Due To Injury Issues
Australia vs New Zealand: The Fixtures
- October 1, 2025: 1st T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
- October 3, 2025: 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
- October 4, 2025: 3rd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Australia vs New Zealand: A Look At Their Last Five Respective T20Is
Australia and New Zealand have experienced contrasting outcomes as far as the results in their last five T20Is are concerned. New Zealand have won all of their previous five games, whereas Australia have lost only one match. Both the teams will be eager to clinch the title in the series that starts on October 1.
Australia vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head Records In T20Is
Australia and New Zealand have been arch-rivals as far as T20Is are concerned. For the unversed, Australia's T20I World Cup win in 2021 had come against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. Australia and New Zealand have played 19 T20Is against each other. The Aussies have won 13 out of them, whereas New Zealand managed to win only six.
ALSO READ | Shubman Gill's Young India On The Verge Of Breaching New Landmark Against West Indies, Dissecting The Head-To-Head Record Of Both Teams
Australia vs New Zealand: Here Are The Squads for The Three-Match T20I Series
- Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
- New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 12:08 IST