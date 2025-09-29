Shubman Gill's Young India On The Verge Of Breaching New Landmark Against West Indies, Dissecting The Head-To-Head Record Of Both Teams

Shubman Gill-led India is all set to lock horns with Roston Chase's West Indies in a two-match Test series that starts on September 2, 2025. The first Test match of the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and this is one venue where Shubman Gill loves to play.

India silenced their detractors after they put up a dominant performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The away England series marked the first time in 12 years that the Indian Test team was without the services of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Cheteshwar Pujara in the longest format of the game. India are currently on the third spot of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 points table, and they will fancy their chances of entering the top two.

India vs West Indies Test Series: Here are the Fixtures

October 2-October 6: 1st Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

October 10-October 14: 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs West Indies Test Series: Here's the Head-To-Head Records

Despite dominating all the three formats of the game for some time now, India are a bit behind West Indies in their overall head-to-head clashes in the longest international format. India and West Indies have faced each other in 100 Test matches. West Indies have won 30 Test matches, whereas India have managed to win only 23 matches. The remaining 47 games ended in a draw.

India on the Cusp of Registering Landmark Victory

India will start the series as favourites, and there are no doubts about it. India currently have 23 wins against West Indies, and if they manage to clean sweep them, then they will secure India's 25th victory in Test cricket against the Caribbean side. India have won 13 home games and 10 away games against West Indies.

West Indies Look to Course-Correct in Test Cricket