Problems Continue To Mount For Australia And New Zealand, PBKS And CSK Stars Ruled Of Three-Match T20I Series Due To Injury Issues

Prior to the World T20 that will be played next year, all the teams across the globe are busy preparing for the marquee ICC event. Australia, who had won the World T20 in 2021, will travel to New Zealand for a three-match series. Both Australia and New Zealand will be without their few key players.

Mitchell Starc announced his retirement from T20Is and Pat Cummins is nursing his back injury in order to prepare for The Ashes. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without the services of their former skipper Kane Williamson, who has made himself unavailable for the series.

Glenn Maxwell Sustains Freak Injury

Punjab Kings and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has sustained a freak injury just a day before the Australia vs New Zealand T20I series. The all-rounder sustained the injury while training in the nets at Mount Maunganui. Maxwell was bowling to Mitch Owen and his powerful blow hit the 36-year-old on his forearm.

"I saw it out of the corner of my eye. We're training under a marquee, so it's really echo-y and loud. Owen smoked it and then the aftermath, it hit Maxi on the wrist. It didn't sound good. Maxi's been there and gone through that a couple of times now, he was a bit disappointed but it's just like any other injury," said Matthew Short while speaking to cricket.com.au.

Scans have confirmed that Maxwell has had a fracture, and the Cricket Australia selectors have announced Josh Philippe as his replacement for the New Zealand series.

Rachin Ravindra Suffers Facial Injury

Chennai Super Kings and New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra collided with a boundary hoarding while attempting a catch in a training session. "Ravindra received a facial laceration and will continue to be monitored by the medical team, having passed an initial concussion test at the ground," confirmed New Zealand team's social media.