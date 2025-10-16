Updated 16 October 2025 at 12:55 IST
Australia vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The AUS-W v BAN-W WC Game
Australia will take on Bangladesh in their next World Cup game. The Aussies who are the defending champions of the World Cup had defeated India in their previous outing
Australia will lock horns with Bangladesh in their upcoming ODI World Cup game. Australia are currently on the second spot of the ODI World Cup points table, and they are in with a chance to regain the top spot. After their victory against India, Australia have also maintained a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.353.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, are being pushed towards the doors of elimination. They have managed to win only one game so far from all the four games that they have played so far. A loss against Australia will virtually eliminate Bangladesh out of the contest. Nigar Sultana and co. fought valiantly against South Africa in their previous game, but the Proteas proved to be too good for them on the given day.
Australia vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details
When will the Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match be played?
- The AUS-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Thursday, October 16, 2025
At what time will the Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?
- The AUS-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST
Where will the Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match be played?
- The AUS-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match in India?
- The Star Sports network will live telecast the AUS-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match in India?
- The AUS-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match?
- Australia: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham
- Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi
